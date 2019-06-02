Killer Mike and El-P have announced that their forthcoming RTJ4 album will feature some work from Rick Rubin, as reported by Consequence Of Sound.

The outlet reveals that it was in an official Run The Jewels newsletter that the pairing made the revelation, adding that they made a stop at Rick Rubin's studio to work on the new effort.

“We’ve been going hard on RTJ4 and have a genuine excitement to share new music with you all. We stand behind our statement that this record is going to punch you in the fucking face and burn everything in its path,” the duo stated. “We thank you for your continued patience as we put together what we believe will be our best record yet.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It was in December that El-P pulled a "post and delete" when he tweeted out that we could expect RTJ4 sometime in July. "oh and at the risk of losing the mystery of it all, RTJ4 will probably hit around summer time. i’m sorry if that schedule disappoints anyone but we need the time to make sure the music doesn’t," he wrote.

RTJ4 will follow up the duo December 2016 delivery RTJ3 and in a sit down with Zane Lower they already declared it to be the "rawest record" of their catalog.