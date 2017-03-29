RTJ
- MusicRun The Jewels' Debut Turns 10Killer Mike and producer/rapper El-P collaborated on ten scorching tracks on their self-titled debut album a decade ago.ByMike Fugere650 Views
- MusicRun The Jewels May Have Revealed "RTJ 4" Release DateRun The Jewels hit that post-and-delete. ByMitch Findlay14.3K Views
- MusicEl-P Confirms "Run The Jewels 4" Is Dropping In 2019Bad news for Run The Jewels fans. ByAron A.4.3K Views
- NewsRun The Jewels Return With "Let's Go" Off "Venom" OST"This is the first Run The Jewels record that we put together not in the same room."ByMitch Findlay11.0K Views
- NewsBig Boi & Killer Mike Lend Some ATL Cred To Tom Morello & Bassnectar on "Rabbit's Revenge"ByBrynjar Chapman3.6K Views
- MusicRun The Jewels, Thundercat, & Hannibal Buress To Headline First Ever Adult Swim FestivalThe partial line up from the first ever Adult Swim Festival is here. ByMatthew Parizot1157 Views
- MusicRun The Jewels Bring Their Talents To Stephen ColbertRun The Jewels hit up Stephen Colbert for a performance of "Thursday In The Danger Room."ByMitch Findlay838 Views
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce New Lineup Of Craft BeerRun the Jewels are unveiling a new line Beer, after the tremendous success of their "Stay Gold IPA ".ByDevin Ch1372 Views
- NewsRun The Jewels Drop New Song For "FIFA 18" SoundtrackRun The Jewels are back with "Mean Demeanor."ByMitch Findlay5.6K Views
- MusicEminem, Royce Da 5'9" & Run The Jewels Link Up In ScotlandBad Meets Evil meets Run The Jewels. ByAron A.255 Views
- MusicWatch: Run The Jewels Let Fan Rap "Legend Has It" At LollapaloozaA big Run The Jewels fan became one of the highlights from Lollapalooza.ByMatt F167 Views
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce European Tour DatesEl-P & Killer Mike are headed abroad.ByMatt F122 Views
- MusicEl-P Posts Picture Of Run The Jewels & Outkast ChillingRTJ & Outkast link up....in new picture. ByMitch Findlay88 Views
- MusicKiller Mike Recalls Freestyling For Outkast In New Run The Jewels InterviewRun The Jewels sits down with Desus & Mero for a revealing and hilarious chat. ByMitch Findlay129 Views