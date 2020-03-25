Run The Jewels Connect With DJ Premier On "Ooh LA LA"

Run The Jewels aren't about to let a global pandemic prevent them from unleashing filthy, dirty, and dusty new music upon the masses. Following the release of the blistering "Yankee & The Brave," set to be the introductory cut for the upcoming RTJ4, the lovable duo have returned with another peek at their next endeavor. "Ooh LA LA" features Greg Nice and DJ Premier, marking the duo's first link-up with the legendary hip-hop pioneer, who handles the climactic scratches.

Taking to a vintage sample-based instrumental, both El and Mike trade bars in a dazzling display of lyrical camaraderie. "Ol' Dirty Bastard, go in your jaw, shimmy, shimmy, ya, got the semi and the Henny, go and gimme gimme ya," spits Killer Mike. "Pugilistic, my linguistics are Jeru the Damaja, and our rap is pornographic bitch set up the camera." Never one to be outdone, El matches the homie in stride, rapping "I used to be munchkin / I wasn't 'posed to be nothin, y'all fuckers corrupted, or up to something disgustin / y pockets are plump for this season, I love to cuff em."

There appears to be a clear sonic direction taking shape, one that calls back to hip-hop's golden era. "Run The Jewels, we don't intentionally do old school music," El-P explains on Beats 1. "To us, we're just making dope ass new rap music. But our influences and who we are come from an era that is very real and that we really agree on and there's a feeling that comes from that era that we know exists, that if you can grab it and put it out there, then it's undeniable." Check it out now, and sound off -- are you anticipating that RTJ4?

