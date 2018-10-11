run the jewels 4
- Pop CultureRun The Jewels Announce "RTJ4" Remix Album With Latin ArtistsThe album will feature Bomba Estéreo, Akapellah, and a host of musicians to revitalize the jewel runners' latest full-length.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsRun The Jewels Body A Beat Switch On "Holy Calamafu*k"El-P and Killer Mike wave the "Run The Jewels" flag into battle on "Holy Calamafuck."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRun The Jewels & 2 Chainz Trade Bars On "Out Of Sight"Following an early album release, Killer Mike and El-P connect with 2 Chainz for "Run The Jewels 4" banger "Out Of Sight." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRun The Jewels Represent To The Fullest On "RTJ4""Run The Jewels 4" has arrived ahead of schedule, featuring appearances from 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, and Josh Homme. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEl-P Debuts New "Run The Jewels 4" AnthemKiller Mike and El-P have something to say on the powerful "Run The Jewels 4" anthem "A Few Words For The Firing Squad."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce "RTJ 4" Release Date & Share TracklistEl-P and Killer Mike's "RTJ4" is on the way. June 5thBy Aron A.
- NewsRun The Jewels Connect With DJ Premier On "Ooh LA LA"Run The Jewels shatter quarantine blues with new single "Ooh LA LA" featuring Greg Nice & DJ Premier. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEl-P Reveals "Run The Jewels 4" Is Inspired By EPMDEl-P compares "Run The Jewels 4" to the work of the legendary hip-hop duo, EPMD. By Dominiq R.
- Music"Run The Jewels 4" Is FinishedEl-P and Killer Mike have officially finalized "Run The Jewels 4," though a release date has yet to be revealed. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRun The Jewels 3, Three Years Later: The Intangible Chemistry Of Killer Mike and El-PThree years on from gracing us all with the Christmas miracle of "Run The Jewels 3," we charted the incredible rapport between Killer Mike and El-P that brought their careers to unforeseen heights.By Robert Blair
- MusicEl-P Says He & Killer Mike Are Wrapping Up New Run The Jewels AlbumRTJ4 is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicEl-P Confirms "Run The Jewels 4" Is Dropping In 2019Bad news for Run The Jewels fans. By Aron A.
- MusicRun The Jewels Tease Fourth Album: "The Grimiest, Rawest Record"Run The Jewels are about to have people making the "scrunchy face."By Mitch Findlay