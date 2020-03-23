Run The Jewels Drop New Song “Yankee & The Brave” On IG

Run The Jewels dropped a new track, "Yankee & The Brave," on their Instagram, Sunday, further teasing their highly anticipated next album.

The duo was set to open on for Rage Against The Machine for their upcoming tour, but with the Coronavirus plaguing the nation, its likely the entire tour could be canceled. For now, a series of upcoming shows have been postponed. Rage Against The Machine released the following statement regarding the situation:

Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th – May 20th) with Run the Jewels. The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for newly scheduled shows. As it stands, the July and August tour is still on and we will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates.

Check out Run The Jewels new track on the duo's Instagram below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Waverunners, I'm a gunner

I'ma have your block hot as a sauna, all Summer

And I put that on Osama and my motherfucking Mama