Playstation 5 fever has been spreading at a rapid pace. It seems as if every week a new development "leaks," keeping Sony's upcoming console comfortably within the public's collective headspace. Given that Sony is currently fending off rampant Spider-Man cosplayers, some of which have likely done their damndest to create home-made webbing, they need all the help they can get. Still, the PS5 remains one of the most anticipated pieces of technology, and will likely fly off the shelves when it eventually releases next year.

David Becker/Getty Image

But what will it look like? Today, we may very well have gotten a glimpse at what's to come, by way of yet another well-placed "leak." This one arrives courtesy of game developer Matthew Stott, whose original Tweet served to spread like wildfire among the curious masses. The public, wary of change at the best of times, was immediately compelled to respond with that old familiar defense mechanism, humor. As is their right - memes are simply expected at this point, so why deviate from tradition?

Yet some of the more resourceful types made sure to elevate this one to a different hype plane altogether - enter, a 3D rendering, depicting a close-to-reality look at the PlayStation 5. Could this be what Sony is keeping under wraps? And if so, can you dig it?