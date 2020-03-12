Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who became "Patient Zero" for the NBA less than 24 hours ago, issued a statement on Thursday regarding his positive test for the coronavirus.

Gobert, 27, made light of the pandemic earlier this week when he jokingly touched every microphone on the podium after Mondays' shoot around. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jazz players privately said that "Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings," which ultimately led to Donovan Mitchell being infected.

On Thursday, Gobert issued an apology on social media, as he described his feelings of fear, anxiety, and embarrassment.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Gobert's message reads:

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Shortly after it was revealed that Gobert has tested positive, the NBA suspended their season, as did many other leagues that are currently ongoing or about to begin. Since then, the NBA has announced that there will be no basketball for a minimum of 30 days.