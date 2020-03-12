Today has been a weird yet somber day for sports fans. The feelings all began last night as it was revealed that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. From there, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19. All of this led to the suspension of the NBA season, until further notice. News of this suspension led to a firestorm on social media as fans and players were in absolute shock over all of it.

Now, there is speculation as to when the league will return. Players have been placed within a two-week quarantine period which many felt would be the minimum amount of time before coming back. Well, according to reporter Bruce Arthur, the minimum period of the suspension could last up to 30 days. This means a full month without basketball and it could end up being even longer than that.

As of right now, the NBA is at the mercy of the CDC and WHO. These organizations are experts in disease control and are trying everything they can to slow down the spread of the disease. Social distancing is the best way to limit the spread of the virus and by stopping large social gatherings, we will be that much closer to calm.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.