Rucci & 1TakeJay Unveil Their Favourite Things On "I Love Bitches"

Hayley Hynes
May 29, 2022 10:00
I Love Bitches
Rucci Feat. 1Take Jay

The song appears on Rucci's new "El Perro 2" album.


Rucci's long-awaited El Perro 2 album arrived earlier this weekend, with appearances from Kalan.FrFr, Bravo the Bagchaser, Cypress Moreno, RJMrLA, and Cheyenne Wright, among others.

"House Party" with Wallie the Sensei and "Tell Your Friends" featuring Kalan arrived as singles over the past few months, as well as "B's Up" and "What If?" but the track we've chosen to spotlight today is "I Love Bitches," on which Rucci linked up with 1TakeJay to express their fondness for the opposite sex. 

"I like a big booty bitch, a big titty bitch / A skinny lil bitch, I can hit her in my Benz / I ain't even know that my bitch was your friend / When you get around and shit you just gotta pretend / Like you don't know it n*gga / And at night you finna blow it n*gga," the two friends rap.

Stream "I Love Bitches" on Apple Music or Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like a big booty bitch, a big titty bitch

A skinny lil bitch, I can hit her in my Benz

I ain't even know that my bitch was your friend

When you get around and shit you just gotta pretend

Like you don't know it n*gga

And at night you finna blow it n*gga

