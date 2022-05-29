Rucci & 1TakeJay Unveil Their Favourite Things On "I Love Bitches"

Rucci's long-awaited El Perro 2 album arrived earlier this weekend, with appearances from Kalan.FrFr, Bravo the Bagchaser, Cypress Moreno, RJMrLA, and Cheyenne Wright, among others.

"House Party" with Wallie the Sensei and "Tell Your Friends" featuring Kalan arrived as singles over the past few months, as well as "B's Up" and "What If?" but the track we've chosen to spotlight today is "I Love Bitches," on which Rucci linked up with 1TakeJay to express their fondness for the opposite sex.

"I like a big booty bitch, a big titty bitch / A skinny lil bitch, I can hit her in my Benz / I ain't even know that my bitch was your friend / When you get around and shit you just gotta pretend / Like you don't know it n*gga / And at night you finna blow it n*gga," the two friends rap.

Stream "I Love Bitches" on Apple Music or Spotify below

