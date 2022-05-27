Rucci Returns With 17 New Songs On "El Perro 2"

We're not even halfway through 2022 yet, but West Coast rapper Rucci has already delivered his fourth album of the year – this one a follow-up to 2018's El Perro, which boasted features from Azchike, KingRikoX, Bossmann, Wardy, and Bass Squad Blackk.

The "Light It Up" hitmaker went even bigger and better this time around, tapping names like Wallie the Sensei, Kalan.FrFr, G Perico, 1TakeJay, Bravo the Bagchaser, and RJMrLA to help him out with El Perro 2.

Other features come from Peysoh, Cheyenne Wright, 1TakeQuan, Cypress Moreno, and 1takeocho while we hear Rucci alone on seven of the album's titles.

The three other releases that the relentless rapper has dropped off this year so far include January's For My Dawgz 2, February's Dawgshit, and March's Dawgybone.

Stream Rucci's latest project on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what your favourite tracks are down in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Like Woah, Pt. 2

2. Got Me Goin'

3. 1st Song of Tha Night

4. Free Peysoh (feat. Peysoh)

5. Got It Right (feat. Cheyenne Wright)

6. House Party (feat. Wallie the Sensei)

7. Faded (feat. 1TakeQuan)

8. Tell Your Friends (feat. Kalar.FrFr)

9. I Love Bitches (feat. 1TakeJay)

10. Hol Up Hol On (feat. G Perico)

11. BDG

12. Till The Day I Die, Pt. 2

13. B's Up

14. Like Father Like Son (feat. Brave the Bagchaser & Cypress Moreno)

15. It's Gon' B Ight (feat. 1TakeQuan & 1takeocho)

16. What If? (feat. RJMrLA)

17. Geek'd Up