She's clapping back at her critics from the relaxation of her luxury home and Rubi Rose doesn't give two shakes about what anyone thinks. The model-turned-rapper is often on the receiving end of negativity but she takes it all in stride as she continues to book shows, share thirst traps, release projects, and stack cash.

This time around, Rubi decided to play into the naysayer while revealing the total of her monthly expenses and it surprised some. On her Instagram Story, Rubi wrote over a photo of her home, “It’s 10K a month for my penthouse. My bills for the month be at minimum $75K."

"How much u think I’m bringing in every month? HINT: a lot," she added, before correcting her critics on the names they call her. "Y’all think I’m just a hoe... But no... I’m an intelligent rich hoe.” In May 2020, the 24-year-old announced that she was receiving her bachelor's degree, much like other rappers who continue their higher education while pursuing their careers.

"Last year I was still going to school at Georgia State and living off Pryor rd. My life changed in a year. F*ck the haters... keep going." Check it out below.