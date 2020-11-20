Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints

Rubi Rose explains her smoking process on "How To Roll", revealing that COVID-19 switched her from blunts to joints.

Rubi Rose's career has gone through the roof since she first appeared in the music video for "Bad and Boujee" by Migos. These days, she's got a full-fledged rap career on her hands, becoming one of the most popular women in rap.

In order to keep her mood stable, she uses weed to keep her feeling high all the time. She prefers Sativa strains, despite the bad rap that they get, explaining that Sativas surprisingly actually put her to sleep. She tends to go for high-THC counts, focusing on her high at all times.

When she first started smoking on a daily basis, Rubi was rolling up blunts but, as she grew up, she realized how bad they were for her health. It took a near-death experience this month to convince her to move away from blunts, as she explained:

"I started smoking when I was, like 14. And I used to only smoke blunts, like Swishers or Backwoods. And then I got really sick with corona (in November 2019)-- I almost died. I stopped smoking for a month and now I only smoke papers. Period. Because I care about my health."

Even still, she's got a preferred brand for her rolling papers, going for Raws and not even considering ZigZags or other papes. Again, her decision was made for her health since Raws tend to burn better in her experience.

As for any traumatic experiences she's had with weed, Rubi Rose reveals that her mother actually kicked her out and sent her to a mental hospital for smoking.

"[My mom] would look me in my eyes and smell my breath, smell my fingertips, smell my hair and shit," she says. "It scared me. I got kicked out. I got sent to a mental hospital. It was a different time."

Watch Rubi Rose's new episode of How To Roll, and be sure to check out her new interview with us here.