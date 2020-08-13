Rubi Rose Is A Boss In The Visual To Her Single "He in His Feelings"

The rapper is certainly not one to mess with in the video for her latest single.

It only took 10 days for Rubi Rose to amass 1 million streams for her single "He in His Feelings," so it makes sense that she returns with a visual to accompany its release. The music video for the JayUncut-produced single comes on the heels of her sexy addition to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video and a co-sign from Cardi. "I like Rubi Rose's music. I like her voice – A LOT," the rapper told Nadeska for Beats 1.

Rubi Rose plays the part of a kingpin in the visual to "He in His Feelings" as she spits hard bars while wearing sexy all-black-everything. She's surrounded by her armed-and-ready security who remains unmoved while she delivers her performance. The staccato guitar adds a Spanish vibe to a hip hop beat as Rubi shares all the reasons why she isn't emotionally tied to the man she's been seeing. He seems to want more than she's willing to offer, so check out the video for "He in His Feelings" and let us know your thoughts.