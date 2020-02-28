Once upon a time, Joyner Lucas and Logic were at odds. Then, last May the pair surprised fans by released their collaborative track, "ISIS." While there wasn't much said about how the two rappers ended up squashing their beef, Logic hinted that Royce Da 5'9" had something to do with it when he rapped: "Yeah, uh, far from the minimum / Killin' 'em with no Ritalin, and 5'9" was the middleman to get 'em in the same room / Now we on the same tune, and we still the gang-dum / The illest of lyricists on the same sh*t." In a chat with HipHopDX, Royce detailed what went down and how he was able to help mend the relationship between the two emcees.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Well, I had a long conversation with Logic about it back when it was happening," said Royce. "And I had a long conversation with Joyner about it. I had two separate conversations with them but I had conversations with them in a way where I was giving my opinion but I was also listening [and] understanding each of their sides and just throwing a little bit of my opinion, but just making sure I put something on their brains to take with them. That's all I did."

"And then, after time progressed, one thing led to another," he added. "Joyner came to me and he said that he wanted to get on the phone with Logic because some things that I told him back in the day resonated. It just lined up. And now he understands, so it was just like, 'Man, you think he'll get on the phone with me?' I'm like, 'Absolutely!'"

Royce recalled previously telling Joyner that "Logic is not like that," referring to him as an artist who doesn't have a reputation of wanting to beef with other rappers. "He's not that kind of person. He's not into what you're trying to do right now," Royce said he told Lucas. He added that he believed Joyner felt bad about the situation because Lucas was "maturing" and beginning to "understand that you don't have to do certain things... It's better to just kinda be chill. Don't force things."

Logic agreed to speak with Joyner Lucas and after the two were able to talk out their differences, they ended up collaborating on "ISIS." Check out Royce talking about being the mediator between the two artists below.