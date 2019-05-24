With petty feuds and genuine animosity occasionally popping off between rappers, it's always clutch to have an OG willing to keep the peace. Many likely recall Logic and Joyner Lucas trading shots both on and off wax, with the latter in particular taking a more hardline anti-Bobby stance. Logic eventually clapped back on his track "Yuck," though he never quite resorted to calling out names. In any case, the tension between both lyricists continued to permeate, despite fans feeling they'd be better suited as allies, given their shared stylistic similarities. Evidently, the legendary Royce Da 5'9" came to the same conclusion and went on to help facilitate a meeting between the warring houses.

Though the meeting went on behind the scenes (Royce has yet to speak on it), Logic alluded to Royce's peacemaking position during his "ISIS" verse. "Yeah, uh, far from the minimum, killin' 'em with no Ritalin, and 5'9" was the middleman to get 'em in the same room," he raps, during his closing bars. "Now we on the same tune, and we still the gang-dum, the illest of lyricists on the same shit." It makes sense, given that Royce has been friends with both Joyner and Bobby for a minute; if one thing's for certain (other than Death), Nickle respects the art of rap above all. It's no wonder that he'd do what he could to continue what "Caterpillar" began.

Hopefully, Logic and Joyner continue to expand on their newfound chemistry. Perhaps Royce might even join them on the next effort, should he be so inclined. Don't forget to revisit that Book Of Ryan album, which he once named as the most important album of his career. What are your thoughts on "ISIS?" Also, for an Easter Egg of sorts: If you look at the Instgram discourse on Bobby's page (as seen above), Joyner actually responded to Logic's "What's Beef" caption with an allusion to "Yuck," in which Logic requested "peace love and positivity" with him. Is it a coincidence that Joyner chose those exact words to bring this one to an official end?