By now, you're likely aware of Lord Jamar and DJ's Vlad recent batch of interviews, in which Eminem appeared to be the primary topic of discussion. It's no secret that neither men seem to hold Eminem in high esteem, or even mild esteem for that matter. Yet the conversation always tends to shift back to Slim, especially when both men sit across from one another. Now, in response to all the blatant disrespect, Royce Da 5'9" has taken to Instagram to address Jamar and Vlad directly.

"If people knew how much money he made off this shit they'd probably look at it different," says Royce, at the onset of a livestream. "Especially Lord Jamar. You a legend in the game, you part of a legendary group. You going and sitting in this man's couch, sitting in this man's chair, and you running up these views cause you got so much controversial shit to say about one fuckin' person. [Vlad] walks away with the cheque and you walk away craving attention. I don't even like seeing n***as in that space. I don't like seeing you in that space brutha."

"Talking about Em like 'real n***as don't listen to his music,'" explains Royce. "First of all, you not the measuring stick of who's real, who's cool. I don't know what you think about us over here, or you think about me. I understand you said you respect 50, but the other n***as know who I don't respect. I don't care about none of that shit. You don't have to respect me just don't disrespect me. I don't want no problems with nobody and I don't want to have to fuck nobody up."

"You're not cool to me, you're not tough to me, you're not the measuring stick of what street n***as listen to," says Royce. "I don't look at you like no type of street n***a. I look at you the same way you look at Marshall. You say he talk about a bunch of shit he don't do? I feel like you rapped about a bunch of shit you never did, and you still ain't doing. What's really the difference?"

He also takes a moment to address Griselda, the Buffalo-based crew Eminem just inked a Shady Records distribution deal; you may recall that Conway was recently the subject of a controversial VladTV interview. "Those are my n***as, so if I go on your show and do an interview with you and I know that you don't fuck with Griselda, I'm not seeing your side," continues Royce. "You keep bringing my name up on the show like 'Royce would never come on the show and say anything bad about Marshall.' You goddamn right. I wouldn't say anything bad on your show about any of my friends."

After explaining that cultural unity can never be achieved amidst such a divisive discourse, he invites both men to cover a different conversation topic altogether. "We respect what you do," says Royce. "I respect Lord Jamar and what he stood for in the culture...I wish you nothing but the best bro. But your opinion don't mean nothing. You can not like shit from here to across the street, we don't fucking care, neither does anybody else bro. I hate to put it to you like that, cause I don't mean no disrespect. But you really have a false sense of what's really going on out here in the world. You really think you can speak for real street n***as and real cool n***as? You are not cool! What have you done cool?"

"Please tell me one line you have said in your career that qualifies you to critique a top tier lyricist?" he continues. "I don't give a fuck if you don't like his music, the motherfucker is in everybody top 5. You don't get there just by being a white rapper." He addresses that doubters will likely brush his words off as biased, despite the fact that he's approaching it strictly from a lyricist's perspective. "There's a small community of motherfuckers that went to the hip-hop shop before we got on," he explains. "We was the backpack n***as. All of use, we listened to Em's album. Everybody in the hood was listening to Em's album, that was into lyrics."

"Every real n***a ain't street and every street n***a ain't real," he says. "Every n***a in the hood ain't a street n**a that only want to listen to Jeezy. Every n***a that sit his broke ass on DJ Vlad couch don't qualify to speak for real n***as. Ya'll n***as ain't fuckin' cool man, ya'll goofy as fuck!"

Be sure to check out the full video below - there are plenty of gems to be found, shared by a true legend in the game. Clearly, Bad Meets Evil ties run deep, and we can only hope the pair link up for a new album before long. Respect to Royce for keeping it real, as expected.