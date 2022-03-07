Rowdy Rebel Goes Hard On His "AHHH HA" Freestyle

Lil Durk set out to make waves with his "AHHH HA" single last month, and he accomplished his goal, no doubt. Not only did the Chicago rapper receive a response from YB in the form of a diss track called "I Hate YoungBoy," but he also got other artists, like Rowdy Rebel freestyling over the beat.

"Y'all know how I was coming," the "9 Bridge" hitmaker wrote on Instagram earlier today (March 7th) as he promoted the new track and music video. "One phone call to the wrong thot, got your apartment on watch / Heard they got my address online but we don't got time for that," are just a few of the impressive bars he dropped off.

Over on YouTube, fans have been giving Rowdy his flowers. "This shit is on another level!! Rowdy Rebel is underrated asf," one user wrote. Others added, "Rowdy never miss since he been home. Waiting on that album," and "Rowdy is exactly what the game was missing."

Check out RR's "AHHH HA" freestyle and music video above, and make sure to let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't type on internets, bitch we ain't into that

Shot a couple, take a few, that beef was the end of that

One phone call to the wrong thot, got your apartment on watch

Heard they got my address online but we don't got time for that