Rosalía Releases New Single "LA FAMA" Featuring The Weeknd

Alex Zidel
November 11, 2021 14:18
The Weeknd sings Spanish on the new record.


Rosalía and The Weeknd have connected once more, delivering the new single "LA FAMA" via Columbia Records on Thursday.

The new single, which is performed in Spanish, is the first track to arrive from Rosalía's upcoming studio album MOTOMAMI, which is scheduled for release in 2022. The two artists sing to each other about how seductive fame can be, with a glitzy video directed by Director X to really seal the vision. 


The record features a deconstructed beat, which heavily leans on a vocal melody sample that repeats throughout. While the production is unconventional, one thing is for sure: This sounds like a hit.

Check out the new music video for "LA FAMA" below and let us know what you think. Stay tuned for Rosalía's new album next year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Es mala amante la fama, no va a quererte de verdad
Es demasia'o traicionera, y como ella viene, se te va
Sabe que será celosa, yo nunca le confiaré
Si quiere’ duerme con ella, pero nunca la vayas a casar

ROSALÍA The Weeknd new song new music
