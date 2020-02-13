Roots Picnic has established itself as one of the premier music festivals catering to hip-hop fans around the nation and, this year, with headliners like Meek Mill, DaBaby, and Summer Walker, we're in for another amazing show. While most festivals pack a weekend full of activities, performances, and music-centric showcases into three days, the Roots Picnic is doing so in one single day, choosing Saturday, May 30 to return to Philadelphia's Mann Center.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Questlove officially announced the line-up for the 2020 edition of Roots Picnic, confirming some of the most exciting profiles for performances at the festival. The headliners will surely be enough to bring out a sell-out crowd to Philly but, further down the card, a slew of discovery-worthy names are listed for you to enjoy. The soulful Snoh Aalegra will be bringing her brand of R&B to the stage with Burna Boy, Thundercat, Griselda, Baby Rose, SiR, Buddy, and more all slated to make additional appearances. The Roots will also be presenting a soul showcase featuring the likes of Brandy, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild.

If you've had enough of music and you just want to chill and dive into a conversation with some of the top minds in the game, you'll have a chance to do that too with Elliott Wilson and Questlove both bringing their shows to Roots Picnic.

The event will take place on May 30. Tickets are available on Friday at noon.