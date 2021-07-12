In light of Conor McGregor's gruesome ankle injury at UFC 264, the whole world has been against him as of late. Most fans on social media have lost patience with the star, all while fellow UFC fighters believe he can no longer be a high-level star in the sport. It's a sad fall from grace for a star who is supposed to be one of the greatest in the history of the entire UFC.

Fortunately for McGregor, there are still some people who are left in his corner, and one of them is none other than former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey. Like McGregor, Rousey suffered some pretty bad defeats in the Octagon following her reign of terror, and eventually, it led her to the WWE. As she noted on Twitter, McGregor is an inspiration and his ability to move forward is what will put him on top again.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA - I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you," Rousey wrote. Following his three-and-a-half-hour surgery, McGregor saw the kind words and replied to Rousey saying "Thank you for the message Ronda! I appreciate it greatly."

In a recent video on social media, McGregor revealed that he would be on crutches for six weeks and then after that, he would be able to properly rehab his leg. This means we probably won't see McGregor again in 2021, however, there is a real possibility we get him back in shape by early to mid-2022.

Let us know in the comments below who you think McGregor should fight next.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images