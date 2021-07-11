Conor McGregor suffered the worst injury of his career last night as his ankle snapped in half during a fight against Dustin Poirier. The injury occurred at the end of the first round and while the break looked extremely painful, Conor didn't seem to mind all that much. In the direct aftermath of the loss, McGregor decided to throw some personal insults at Poirier, claiming that the fighter's wife is in his DMs and that their rivalry isn't over.

For what it's worth, the loss is now officially registered against McGregor's record and at this point, no one knows what's next for the UFC star. After announcing his retirement numerous times over the past four years, Conor doesn't seem to have much left in the tank, especially when it comes to MMA.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Regardless, McGregor is still in the mood to trash talk and that's exactly what he has been up to today. For instance, he took to Instagram with a photo of himself being carried off on a stretcher with the caption "You need people like me." From there, he went on Twitter just a couple of hours ago to respond to a fan that said Herb Dean needs to stop calling McGregor fights as the referee seems to favor the Irishman. McGregor didn't like this assessment and simply said "Where’s he goin ref?"

Moving forward, McGregor will have a long recovery ahead of him. Considering his high-profile status, he still has a lot he can do in his career, although he seems to be way out of range when it comes to chasing a title.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images