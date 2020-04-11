Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey has doubled down on her WWE criticisms, Saturday, with a new Instagram post.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

"Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling 'fake fights for fun' has never been in a REAL fight," she begins the message.

"While you all are tiptoeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos -- no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism," Rousey says. "Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession -- but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead."'

These comments come after Rousey recently called out the WWE and its "fucking ungrateful fans." On the Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast, she said, "So it’s just like ... what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family? But, instead of spending my time and my energy on a bunch of fucking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?"

WWE's Alexa Bliss and Lana both called her out on Twitter for the comments.

