Conor McGregor had fans expecting a massive comeback on Saturday night as he took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight to determine who is the best between the two. After losing to Poirier back in January, there were bettors and fans alike who believed that Conor could overcome his previous defeat and come through with a win. Well, they were all sorely mistaken as McGregor suffered the most gruesome injury of his career, which left him with a snapped ankle and yet another loss.

After delivering numerous leg kicks earlier in the fight, McGregor's ankle had weakened, and by the end of the first round, it couldn't sustain his body weight, leading to a horrible scene. The fight was immediately stopped and Poirier came away with yet another win, all while McGregor laid on the ground.

As McGregor was taken off on a stretcher, fans on Twitter were already standing guard to deliver some slander. Twitter can always be a toxic place after big sporting events, and last night was no exception as memes and irreverent comments were thrown all over the place. Considering how much McGregor likes to trash talk, these comments were to be expected, although it doesn't take away from the fact that they were brutal, regardless.

McGregor's standing in the fight game is to be determined over the coming months, however, as you can see below, there aren't too many fans in his corner anymore.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images