Conor McGregor was the main protagonist on social media Sunday and it wasn't for the best of reasons. The former UFC champion lost for the second time in a row to Dustin Poirier and it was all because of a gruesome injury he sustained in the first round of their fight. McGregor's ankle snapped in two which led to a quick doctor's stoppage. Eventually, McGregor had to be carried off on a stretcher and it was a sight that no one saw coming.

Yesterday, McGregor wasted no time getting surgery as he had a rod placed in his fibula and tibia. Plates and screws are being used to hold it all together and according to TMZ, McGregor is set to make a full recovery, which is certainly good news for the fighter's career.

Following the three-and-a-half-hour surgery, McGregor took to Twitter with a video of himself from his hospital bed. In this video, McGregor revealed that he would be on crutches for the next month and a half and that while the process might be tedious, he will absolutely be back. In fact, McGregor seemed to be in a good mood, all things considered.

"Just out of the surgery room guys," McGregor exclaimed. "Surgery went excellent. Feeling tremendous. 6 weeks on crutch and we build back. Let’s go. God bless."

It remains to be seen who would be next in line to fight McGregor, although it's clear he won't be fighting for a while. Hopefully, however, we can see McGregor back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.

