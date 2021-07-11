Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were supposed to put on a fight for the ages yesterday as they went up against each other for the third time. McGregor infamously won the first fight back in 2014, and a few months ago back in January, Poirier was able to even up the score. Heading into this match, Poirier proved to be the favorite amongst fans, and in the end, he won the fight due to a doctor's stoppage.

By now, you probably know that McGregor snapped his ankle in half near the end of the first round. It was a very gruesome sight and fans were in complete and utter shock at what had just happened. McGregor didn't seem too worried about the ankle break although it was clear as day that he wouldn't be able to continue on.

Leading up to the fight, McGregor had made some very personal remarks about Poirier and how he would have him leaving the arena on a stretcher. During his post-fight interview, Poirier addressed these comments and even threw some shots at McGregor, which left the Irishman in a fighting mood. Once Joe Rogan came around to interview McGregor, the fighter immediately got personal once more, and attacked Poirier, claiming that his wife has been in Conor's DMs.

When you consider how McGregor had just lost the fight, his insults ring a bit hollow, although you can't help but admire the trash talk, even when your ankle is screaming bloody murder.

You can see the testy exchange, down below.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

