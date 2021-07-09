Ron Suno Brings Fun To Drill With New Album "Jokes Up"

You already know the vibes with Ron Suno. Having fun with his music, the Bronx native seeks to make drill music more accessible for the masses. In his mind, there's more to the rap subgenre than simply being tough. The 20-year-old rapper has songs that you can enjoy from your rooftop with friends, but he's also got some more hard-hitting records. His new album JOKES UP combines both sides of his artistry to paint the full picture of what he's about.

Coming through with his new twelve-song project this week, Ron Suno invites Fetty Wap, XXL Freshman DDG, Jay Critch, and Sheff G into his world. He also released his latest music video for "GRABBA" today to celebrate the drop.

Listen to Ron Suno's new album below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. SEMI

2. WIT IT

3. Bandit

4. WAVE

5. GRABBA

6. Drill Zoo (feat. Fetty Wap)

7. STATISTICS

8. OH LA LA (feat. Jay Critch)

9. HOT

10. YA MANS

11. WRAITH (feat. DDG)

12. WINNERS (feat. Sheff G)