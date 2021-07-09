mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ron Suno Brings Fun To Drill With New Album "Jokes Up"

Alex Zidel
July 09, 2021 16:02
53 Views
00
0
CoverCover

JOKES UP
Ron Suno

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ron Suno's new album features Fetty Wap, DDG, Jay Critch, and Sheff G.


You already know the vibes with Ron Suno. Having fun with his music, the Bronx native seeks to make drill music more accessible for the masses. In his mind, there's more to the rap subgenre than simply being tough. The 20-year-old rapper has songs that you can enjoy from your rooftop with friends, but he's also got some more hard-hitting records. His new album JOKES UP combines both sides of his artistry to paint the full picture of what he's about.

Coming through with his new twelve-song project this week, Ron Suno invites Fetty Wap, XXL Freshman DDG, Jay Critch, and Sheff G into his world. He also released his latest music video for "GRABBA" today to celebrate the drop. 

Listen to Ron Suno's new album below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. SEMI
2. WIT IT
3. Bandit
4. WAVE
5. GRABBA
6. Drill Zoo (feat. Fetty Wap)
7. STATISTICS
8. OH LA LA (feat. Jay Critch)
9. HOT
10. YA MANS
11. WRAITH (feat. DDG) 
12. WINNERS (feat. Sheff G)

Ron Suno new music new album bronx Fetty Wap Jay Critch DDG Sheff G
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ron Suno Brings Fun To Drill With New Album "Jokes Up"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject