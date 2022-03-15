Fatherhood looks to be treating Romeo Miller quite well. The actor-rapper has been reveling in this new phase of life after he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster welcomed their firstborn just weeks ago. For years, Miller has made it clear that he was ready for the new title of "dad," and as soon as his daughter was born, he hopped on social media to share the good news.

"It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey," he wrote in the caption to an Instagram post on Valentine's Day. "Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

At that time, both Miller and Sangster shared photos of their newborn and now they're giving the world another look at their baby's face. Earlier today (March 14), Romeo returned with several photos that showed him thoroughly enjoying Daddy Duties. Fans even received the opportunity to see Baby R's adorable face.

"[One] month with my angel Baby R [white heart emoji]," the proud father wrote. "I’ve lived more life with you than I’ve did in my entire life. You make daddy a better man twin. Te amo mi ángel. #MyHeart." Catch a case of Baby Fever by swiping through Romeo Miller's photos below