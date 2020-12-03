There have been hints that Romeo Miller had a special someone in his life, but only recently were those rumors confirmed. Over the years, when people heard Romeo's name involved in conversations about romance or relationships, Angela Simmons was somehow involved. The former friends looked to be flirting around the possibility of locking things down for some time, especially on their reality series Growing Up Hip Hop. However, the world watched as their friendship unraveled and both parties made it clear that there was no interest to move forward even as acquaintances.

Angela has shown off her relationship with 33-year-old boxer Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs in recent months, and Romeo followed suit and shared a loved up Thanksgiving holiday photo of himself and his girlfriend Drew Sangster. "Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get use to this @drewsangster," he wrote in the caption to his series of photos. "Yesterday was a good day. #cuffingseason."

Later, Romeo was questioned by Zonnique Pullins about his new lady while the two were on her Fox Soul show. "Y'all better accept them holiday invites baby, that's all! I've been single-single for like, four years," Miller said. "And I told God, no matter how good I think someone is, I'll let Him reveal what's good for me. My prayer always consists of a clear sign since I'm so aggressive, that Leo in me. I knew I had to be still and observant."

He added that he's the type of man to go the extra mile when he's interested in a woman, but he was looking for someone who would do the same for him. "Drew, we've been cool for a long time but after sending me a book to read each month during the pandemic, a handwritten letter of 138 reasons of why I'm happy I simply met you, and that Thanksgiving dinner—I think that was pretty clear. That was my sign, at least to me."

As much as he's ready to enjoy his budding relationship, he is also moving with care. "Growing up in this industry I understand the importance of having my privacy," he said. "Especially when it comes to dating. So, with that being said goddammit, I know you're my family, but that's all y'all get!"

