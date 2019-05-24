While fans are still waiting for Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons to finally lock it down, it seems that the New Orleans rapper is single and ready to mingle. He often talked about finding the right woman and settling down, and in keeping that same energy, Romeo is making it clear that he's not out here playing games. The 29-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star took to his Instagram to send a message to his "future wifey," letting her know that he's the Prince Charming that she's been waiting for. He also said that's ready to swoop in on a rescue mission when the timing is right.

"Dear Future Wifey, I know you’ve been through heartbreak, I know you’ve been lied to and I know you are probably over love at the moment," Romeo wrote in a caption. "The guy or guys you are entertaining right now are just minimal pages in your amazing fairytale. Don’t worry, I’ll rescue you in perfect timing. You are a Queen, and you deserve to be treated like one. - Your Romeo 💍."

Women stormed his comment section, letting the young entrepreneur know that they're ready for their Knight in Shining Armor. Even singer Aubrey O'Day had to add her two cents by kidding around with the No Limit Forever Records founder by writing, "Babe.. i told you to keep our personal texts off the gram. 👸🏼." At least, we think she' just joking.