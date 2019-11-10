According to The New York Times, a sixth woman has come forward to accuse Roman Polanski of rape. A French photographer claims the director "violently" raped her in 1975 at his ski chalet in Switzerland. The photographer was only 18 at the time.

The accuser says she was moved to break her silence after seeing a recent interview with Polanski where he claims to be the victim in his cases of sexual abuse and rape. Polanski alludes to his new film about a Jewish military officer who is wrongly convicted of treason as a metaphor for his situation.

A lawyer for Polanski defended his client on Saturday saying, “For 45 years, these accusations have never been reported to judicial authorities. I strongly deplore their publication a few days before the release of his film.”

In an interview with the magazine Le Parisien, the accuser says she declined Polanski's advances, but when called upstairs, away from her friends, she did so because “Life had not yet trained me to be suspicious." Polanski waited for her naked and attacked her when she entered the room.

“I was totally shocked,” she told Le Parisien. “I weighed 50 kilos. Polanski was small but muscular and at 42 was in the prime of his life. He got the upper hand in two minutes.”

