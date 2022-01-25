For the first time, the world's largest hip-hop music festival is headed to Portugal. After announcing a few years ago that the festival would be expanding to the beach in Portugal, the pandemic set plans to the side, eventually sidelining the show altogether. Now that things are slightly more under control though and travel is a little more regulated, Rolling Loud is officially making its way to Portimão, Praia da Rocha Beach for an all-out show-stopping weekend.

Announcing the official lineup for the upcoming festival, which takes place from July 6 to 8, Rolling Loud revealed that the headliners for the first annual Portugal show would be J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Future. Other artists on the list of confirmed performers include DaBaby, Coi Leray, Skepta, Rae Sremmurd, Jack Harlow, Don Toliver, Rico Nasty, Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Of course, a strong lineup of European artists will also be on-hand to electrify the crowd, including M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Central Cee, and others.

As per usual, DJ sets from Scheme and Five Venoms will provide the soundscape of the weekend between performers.

Fans have been reacting to the lineup reveal all morning, comparing it to the lineup that was announced a few years ago for Portugal. Rolling Loud responded to disgruntled fans who complained about a weaker lineup this time around, reminding them that some hip-hop artists simply can't fly overseas, pointing out how difficult it can be to book a rap festival located elsewhere than the States.

Check out the lineup below and let us know if you'll be flying out to Portugal this summer.