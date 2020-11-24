He lives a relatively quiet life away from controversy, but Roddy Ricch has made headlines now that a lawsuit has been filed against him. The rapper has boasted a number of accomplishments this year, and last night he took home the American Music Awards trophy for Best Rap/Hip Hop album for his No. 1 hit Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. In recent months, there have been reports of artists being accused of not paying what is owed to their landlords, and Roddy adds his name to the growing list.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

According to The Blast, Roddy Ricch has been sued by his ex-landlord, AIM Property Investment, Inc, who stated that the rapper didn't pay his rent. The outlet reportedly obtained legal documents that state Roddy stiffed the landlords for "$200,000 in past rent" and also "failed to return the property in good condition." The residence, which is located in Encino, California, was reportedly occupied by the rapper beginning in April, but by July, the property owners say Roddy stopped paying rent. The legal paperwork shows that Roddy was dishing out $15,950 per month.

In August, Roddy reportedly "gave up possession" of the residence but because he broke the yearlong lease agreement, the landlord wants him to pay up in full. The rapper also is accused of damaging the property so extensively that the home hasn't been rented since he exited the home. The property owners believe Roddy Ricch should be held "responsible for lost rent," as well. The specific damages weren't listed in the lawsuit.

