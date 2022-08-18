Roddy Ricch has been teasing new music since the release of his last studio album, Live Life Fast. His sophomore effort didn't receive the same acclaim or praise as his debut project but he's hinted that another body of work is coming soon. Though we haven't heard from him about a release date, we do know that he atleast has some new music coming out later this month, thanks to DJ Khaled.

Earlier today, Khaled hit the 'Gram where he teased a new single featuring 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and Roddy Ricch. The photo Khaled shared showed the four artists standing alongside each other but Lil Uzi Vert was apparently distracted by someone's choice of footwear. Roddy Ricch's rather large boots received two big thumbs down from Uzi, who apparently wasn't aware that it was the Compton rapper's kicks. "Who is this I only saw the boots I hope this a normal person," they wrote.

Unfortunately for them, Roddy Ricch isn't necessarily an ordinary individual on the Internet. He responded to Uzi's comments on Instagram while seemingly dragging JT into the mix. "U juss mad these size 8s was n ya bitch get over it," he fired back with an angel emoji.

Uzi hasn't necessarily issued a response since but we suspect that this isn't over just yet. Check out Roddy's post below.



