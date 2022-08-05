Roddy Ricch is coming off of a polarizing body of work in Live Life Fast. This album was not well-received by fans at the time of its release. Even now, some fans are disappointed with the lack of hits on the album, and it has led to this destructive narrative that Roddy is somehow on the clock, even though his career is still very much in its early stages.

Ever since the album's release, Roddy has been hard at work on a new mixtape called Feed Tha Streets 3. This is the third installment in his popular mixtape series, and fans are looking to see how the artist will redeem himself. Recently, Roddy gave fans a lengthy update on the album as he penned a message on Instagram. As you will see, Roddy is in a great place right now, and fans can expect a project that contains plenty of talented individuals.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Per Roddy Ricch:

"Been working hard on this Feed Tha Streets 3 album, getting back to my regular regimen and also been happier than I’ve been in a long time.



I understand things have escalated quickly and God has taken us to places we never would’ve imagined possible but I’m here for every challenge and obstacle. Thank You to everybody whose stayed supportive of me through all the glorious moments and all the hard times.



During my process I’ve been able to work close with some amazing people on a new tech company called, ROLL.



I want to be closer to my fans and show all the sides no one ever sees. I want to show my album process, my new journey of fatherhood and all the things that comes with the life of being RR."





For now, the album still does not have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.