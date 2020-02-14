Roddy Ricch is Compton's latest prodigal son so there shouldn't be any surprise that Kendrick Lamar and YG also exist, aside from himself, in who he believes are the top rappers out of Los Angeles right now. Sitting down with Billboard, the rapper was asked who he thinks are the top rappers in Los Angeles right now. "This is opinionated as hell," he said in response to the question. "I'd have to say Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, and YG."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In wake of Kobe Bryant's death, Roddy Ricch also detailed his favorite NBA moment of the late Lakers legend's career. "My favorite Kobe Bryant memory is when he scored 81 points in a game," he said before explaining that he watched that very game with his grandfather. As a Compton native, he said it was a crazy moment watching it happen in real time.

On the topic of "The Box," he revealed that it was 6 a.m. and he had already banked in eight or nine songs. As he kept the vibe going in the studio at the wee hours of the morning, he finished the song before sliding in the door noise at the end.

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" is currently sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth week, blocking Future and Drake from claiming the #1 position on the chart.