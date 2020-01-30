Fresh off his first Grammy win this weekend thanks to Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in The Middle,” Roddy Ricch decided to make his way by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon yesterday and perform his #1 single “The Box.”

Paying homage to Kobe Bryant, Roddy hit the stage in a #8 Lakers jersey and gave a live rendition of his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial record. The song, which has been on the charts for 7 weeks in a row, is still at number one, beating out Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in recent weeks.

Shot from inside a three-sided box, check out the live performance (below) and let us know what you think.

In other news, Roddy shared a touching picture the other night following his Grammy win with Nipsey Hussle. He took to Twitter to share a smiling Lauren London and him hugging it out after their Grammy win. He said it was one of the greatest moments to be able to see her smile.