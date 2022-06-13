Roddy Ricch fired back at a fan on Twitter, Monday, over his recent arrest in New York City. Ricch was booked on four since-dropped gun charges including criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device.

"Roddy Ricch is FUCKED! why not just have security???? Smh," the user tweeted.

Ricch clapped back: "ya moms shoulda swallowed u."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ricch was booked to perform at Governors Ball on Saturday night, but as his set time came and went, fans were left without a performance from the popular rapper. Instead, Ricch was outside the venue being the latest artist arrested by the NYPD at a music festival in New York City. While Ricch was passing through a security checkpoint, police claim to have found a 9 mm gun and a magazine that held nine rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

After being released from custody at Queens Central Booking on Sunday, Ricch was able to make it out to New Jersey in time for his performance at Summer Jam, where he led the crowd in a "Fuck NYPD" chant.

“I need everybody to say ‘Fuck NYPD,’” he told the audience before performing “Rockstar.”

Last October, Fetty Wap was arrested at Rolling Loud in NYC for drug charges.

Check out Ricch's back and forth on Twitter below.