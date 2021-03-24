Rod Wave Releases Second "SoulFly" Single "Tombstone"

Rod Wave is releasing his third studio album SoulFly this week, dropping the second single from the project alongside a new music video on Wednesday morning.

The Florida-based rapper/singer has been buzzing for a few years, going viral with his emotional raps about heartbreak. The introspective young man has a way with words, using his vocals to deliver his message soulfully and with plenty of hurt. Listening to Rod Wave, you can hear the trauma in his voice. It's clear that the 22-year-old has seen a lot. He's officially back with his new video "Tombstone", which will appear on SoulFly.

In the song, Rod Wave focuses on his come-up story, speaking about the "lames" that constantly keep his name in their mouths and how he wants to be remembered as one of the realest in the game.

Listen to the new release below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

And f*ck these n***as 'cause they lame

Since they love saying my name

Make sure you write the truest in the motherf*cking game

On my tombstone when they bury me

By the river, they will carry me

Finally, I'll be resting in peace