One of Rod Wave's fan-favorite songs, "Cold December," was finally released this week but, confusingly, the artist decided to drop it one month after December, in January. Many of the Florida-based artist's fans have been joking about the odd timing of the release but it turns out that Rod may have been pushed to drop the popular song from his label as he's trying to complete the terms of his deal.

The 22-year-old pain-stricken crooner recently took to Instagram Live to speak directly to his supporters, explaining why "Cold December" came out the month after December and hinting at his retirement, which he says is coming soon.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to Rod, he released the song to honor the terms of his contract with Alamo Records and Sony, saying, "I was in a $15 million deal contract that I was trying to close on and they was like, 'They need that song.' That's the only reason why I dropped that sh*t," he said. "But I wasn't never gon' drop that sh*t if you want to be technical."

The rapper went on to reveal that he's thinking about retiring from music, saying, "I'm only here for a little longer and when I say that I mean as in Rod Wave. I'm only here for a lil' minute, man. I done gave y'all straight dope, straight crack. Ain't nobody's f*cking with me with that pen. This sh*t not really me, man. I'm not no people person, I'm not no center of attention ass n***a, I hate attention, man. I can't get on the internet without seeing my face or name. [...] It's kind of like you sold your soul, bro, 'cause you say that's not you but for $300K it'll be me."

It sounds like Rod Wave isn't enjoying his fame in the slightest. Hopefully, he can grow to be content in his situation and learn to have fun working on music and sharing it with the world. Watch the video below.



