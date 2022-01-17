Rod Wave Doesn't Want To Be Alone For Another "Cold December"

In recent years, Rod Wave's name and talents have been making some major noise. His 2020 album Pray For Love debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200. His March 2021 album SoulFly did massive numbers as well, being the number one streaming album on YouTube upon its release. He's an artist with a sky-high trajectory and a lot of room to grow, which is impressive considering the kind of numbers he has already accumulated and the following he has amassed. Rod Wave's fanbase continues to develop and they anticipate his crooning, meaningful delivery every time he releases new music. With songs like "Cold December", he is living up to expectations.

Bundled with his 2021 single titled "By Your Side", "Cold December" is another example of Rod Wave's ability to belt his pain over soulful instrumentation. He speaks on falling in love too fast, while reminiscing on the heartbreak of past loves. Fans have come to admire his openness and the passion behind each line he delivers, and TnTXD production gives him a consistent platform to do just that. It hasn't been made entirely official, but these two songs can be hinting at a new body of work from Rod Wave in the near future.

Check out the song below and leave your thoughts and opinions on Rod Wave's new drop in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

It's safe to say I've been this way since I was eighteen,

The same night I fall in love, I feel it fading,

Who can you love? Who can you trust now that you're mainstream?

Don't want no love, ain't got no trust, I feel me changing