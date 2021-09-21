Roc Nation's Bodega Flee Explains Club Scene In NYC & Miami

Bodega Flee comes through for a new episode of "Top 5s" where he talks about the best things to do in NYC, the club scene in Miami, and more.

Roc Nation heavy hitter DJ Bodega Flee has been around for years, and he's seen some of hip-hop's best recent moments firsthand. One of Florida's most sought-after DJs, Bodega Flee earned national recognition through his work with Tory Lanez, where he was the DJ for his popular Quarantine Radio series. The 30-year-old is back in New York City now, and he's ready to release some music of his own, teaming up with artists including Jim Jones, 42 Dugg, Zoey Dollaz, and more.

As we wait to see what Bodega Flee has coming next, the DJ unpacked the New York City and Miami club scenes on the latest episode of Top 5s.

Naming some of the hottest clubs in both cities, Bodega Flee spoke about the differences and similarities in both scenes, but that wasn't all he touched on. Since this is Top 5s, after all, we had to ask the Dominican DJ about his favorite foods, weed strains, and much more.

