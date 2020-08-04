Many celebrities don't hesitate to show off their lives of luxury, and Rob Kardashian is the latest to flaunt his house goals. Selfies from the reality star are a rare occurrence as he tends to lay pretty low. While his sister Kim Kardashian's name continues to make headlines due to the gossip about her marriage to Kanye West and his other sister Khloé Kardashian remains the center of rumors about a possible reunion with Tristan Thompson, Rob is relaxing in the summer sun.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Over on Instagram, Rob Kardashian shared a selfie of himself in the pool with an inspirational-ish caption about his growth. "I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!" the 33-year-old father wrote. He didn't elaborate on his message, but he did capture two more images from his poolside experience.

"Great weekend 🥰🥰," he added to the caption of one picture, and in another sunset photo he penned, "God’s work ‼️😇😇💙💙💪💪🖖🖖." It's said that Rob has been focused on fatherhood and getting his health in check, but he also continues to battle Blac Chyna in court. The former couple has been at odds over their daughter Dream Kardashian and has exchanged a number of blistering accusations against one another.

Meanwhile, a model named Giselle shared a video to her Instagram Story with a series of hearts that shows Rob Kardashian opposite her at dinner. It looks like Rob may be off the market. Check it out below.