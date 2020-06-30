Khloe Kardashian turned 36 years old over the weekend and celebrated with a family-only birthday bash. Kardashian’s younger brother Rob Kardashian made a rare public appearance at the event and showed off his impressive weight loss and happier demeanor on Instagram.

In a rare public outing, the 33-year-old shared a picture of himself smiling wide alongside Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson and a friend, simply captioning the photo, “Woo back baby.” The Arthur George Socks founder also shared a shot with older sister Kourtney echoing the same excitement in the caption. The reality star’s comments were instantly flooded with positive comments, with many applauding his noticeably thinner physique.

The youngest Kardashian sibling has kept out of the public eye following his controversial split from Blac Chyna in 2016. The reality star stopped sharing pictures of himself on social media altogether and rarely appeared on the family’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Mom Kris also shared some adorable shots of Rob and the family at the event including a shot of Rob smiling wide with the birthday girl Khloe and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie.

Kardashian’s Instagram is run by Kris and her communications team and he does not have any involvement with the account, as explicitly stated in the page’s bio. He was banned from the platform in 2017 for posting revenge porn of ex Blac Chyna. The two share a daughter together, three-year-old Dream Kardashian, and are currently involved in an ongoing custody battle.

