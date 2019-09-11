Check out a few photos from the event below.
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty collection is now available on Amazon, creating lingerie havoc for fans of her fashion line. While fans await the September 20 showing of her runway show on Amazon Prime, her famous friends arrived at the Barclays Center on Tuesday to see it all go down firsthand. There was reportedly a strict no photography policy at the show, aside from the red—well, black—carpet arrivals.
DJ Khaled, Halsey, Big Sean, Migos, Fat Joe, ASAP Ferg, My Fabolous Life, and Tierra Whack were all slated as performers for the star-studded event, while others enjoyed their front row seats. There were plenty of noteworthy names in attendance, including A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Saweetie, Dreezy, G-Eazy, Normani, Dave East, Kehlani, Rapsody, Misa Hylton, and of course, Fenty model Slick Woods. Check out a few photos of everyone's black carpet style below.
Migos - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Normani - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Saweetie - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
DJ Khaled - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dave East - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Halsey - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
G-Eazy - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Slick Woods - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Big Sean - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dreezy - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rapsody & Misa Hylton - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kehlani - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images