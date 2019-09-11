Rihanna's Savage x Fenty collection is now available on Amazon, creating lingerie havoc for fans of her fashion line. While fans await the September 20 showing of her runway show on Amazon Prime, her famous friends arrived at the Barclays Center on Tuesday to see it all go down firsthand. There was reportedly a strict no photography policy at the show, aside from the red—well, black—carpet arrivals.

DJ Khaled, Halsey, Big Sean, Migos, Fat Joe, ASAP Ferg, My Fabolous Life, and Tierra Whack were all slated as performers for the star-studded event, while others enjoyed their front row seats. There were plenty of noteworthy names in attendance, including A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Saweetie, Dreezy, G-Eazy, Normani, Dave East, Kehlani, Rapsody, Misa Hylton, and of course, Fenty model Slick Woods. Check out a few photos of everyone's black carpet style below.


