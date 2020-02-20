Rihanna's "Pour It Up" Is Essential For A Queen's Birthday

Today marks the 32nd birthday of Rihanna who still hasn't released R9 or frankly, any new music in recent times. We can't necessarily blame her seeing as she's been busy building the Fenty brand up into a make-up and fashion empire. But as we sit here in the HNHH offices, reflecting on the possibilities of R9, we got to acknowledge the fact that Rihanna's blessed us with pure heat over the years and we should be grateful for such. Today, we bring it back to "Pour It Up" which we can only visualize playing in the background while Rihanna turns up in the strip club with a blunt in her hand and a cup in the other.

"Pour It Up" was another example of Rihanna's versatility in music. As Unapologetic featured everything from club to R&B records, she dove deeper into hip-hop and trap music with this one. "Pour It Up" not only had RiRi and Mike Will Made-It together delivering a record fitting for the strip clubs but they later added Rick Ross, T.I., Juicy J, and Jeezy to the remix.

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

Quotable Lyrics

Valet costs a hunnid bills (Still got my money)

Gold all up in my grill (Still got my money)

Who cares how you haters feel? (Still got my money)

Call Jay up and close the deal (Still got my money)