It's hard to blend in when you naturally shine bright like a diamond. Earlier this week, fans spotted Rihanna at Rolling Loud in Portugal as she was standing in the crowd showing support for her beau, A$AP Rocky, despite the 34-year-old's best efforts to blend in and keep a low profile.

From in the audience, fans captured footage of the Bad Gal wearing an oversized Balenciaga ensemble with a large silk scarf tied around her head babushka style. At first, she seemed entirely focused on the show going on in front of her, but after a few seconds, she made eye contact with the camera and even waved at her fans while slightly smiling.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Barbadian singer stood in the VIP section watching on, occasionally adjusting her scarf. Some pointed out that she looked uninterested, or perhaps uncomfortable after being made aware of the people nearby filming her.

While she stepped out of the spotlight back in May following the birth of her and A$AP Rocky's first baby together, this month we've been seeing more of Rihanna.





Not long after the "Rude Boy" singer gave birth, photos claiming to be the first post-pregnancy snaps of the beauty mogul surfaced online, but she quickly shut down those rumours, letting the world know that they were actually weeks old.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Instead, the Grammy-Award winner made her debut back into the world at Wireless Music Festival in London last weekend, also supporting Rocky while wearing an all-black outfit – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

