It's been only a week since Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky, but the paparazzi have already snapped photos of the 34-year-old leaving her West Hollywood home, dressed as stylishly as ever – though her outfit is much less revealing than the ones she's been rocking over the past few months.

As TMZ reports, the Barbadian singer ventured out in Los Angeles with her bodyguard on Thursday (May 19th), wearing oversized black pants and a comfortable grey sweatshirt. The mother of one put her hair up in a bun, and accessorized with gold chains and a pair of sunglasses.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Impressively enough, it looks as though RiRi is wearing heels with her outfit – something she also did consistently throughout her pregnancy; it's no easy feat for some women on a normal day, but she managed to do it with ease while carrying another passenger, and now, while in recovery from giving birth.

Though we know that the "Breakin' Dishes" songstress welcomed her son on Friday, May 13th, we still don't know what she and Rocky have named the young boy, or if he resembles his mother or father more.

It will likely only be a matter of time until we find out more about the superstar in training, and with such fashionable parents, he's sure to have a wardrobe that will be the envy of all his friends, just like Rocky rapped about on "Fashion Killa" – "She ball until she fall, that means she shop until she drop / And Versace, got a lot, but she may never wear it / But she save it so our babies will be flyer than their parents."

In other news, after it was announced that Rihanna had given birth, countless celebrities wished her congratulations, including her ex, Chris Brown – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

