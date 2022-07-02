The internet was in a tizzy today (July 1) after images of Rihanna began floating through social media. It was just about a month and a half ago when the beloved singer became a mother for the first time as she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy into the world. The private couple typically stays off the radar, but after expanding their family, they have become even more reclusive.

However, duty called and Rocky returned to the stage to perform in London at the coveted Wireless Festival. It didn't take long for images of Rihanna to take over timelines.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff / Getty Images

Video and photos of the hitmaking new mom show Rihanna being flanked by security as she navigated her way through the crowd. Unsurprisingly, she didn't seem to take well to all of the clamoring attention, but she looked stylish, as always. Prior to being snapped at the festival, Rih was captured by the paparazzi as she made her way onto a private jet and reportedly had her family and newborn baby by her side.

Her "Navy" has awaited more information about Rihanna and Rocky's baby boy, and it is expected that the famous parents will soon share images—and name—of their bundle of joy. Check out some highlights of Rihanna at the Wireless Music Festival below.