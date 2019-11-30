Bouba Savage is a fast-rising 12-year old sensation out of NYC, (born & raised in Guinea), who went viral last year for his hit song & video “Im Savage.” Since then, the pre-teen rapper has garnered hundred of thousands of views on Youtube and has received co-signs from several big names artists like Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Sheck Wes, and A$AP Ferg to name a few, but it looks like he can now add BadGalRiri to the list as well.

On Thanksgiving night, Bouba took to his Instagram to share a picture of him and Rihanna posing together, which he used to promote his new song dropping today. “I need everybody To tag @badgalriri” he low key wrote as his caption. It’s unclear at the moment where the photo was taken and/or how it came about, but it’s quite legendary in its own right. Check it out (below).

In other news, Rihanna is still rumored to be readying her new album, although fans hoping to get it before the year’s end are running out of time and seems highly unlikely. There is however reports that surfaced last week that claim Rihanna and Jay Z have an unreleased collab in the vault. It’s unknown if we’ll ever get to hear that record, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted on all things RiRi moving forward.