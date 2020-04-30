Few things go together as perfectly as Rihanna, lingerie sets, and a camera.

The pop star has been expanding her business horizons as she looks set to become the next musician to become a billionaire through her entrepreneurship. In recent years, she has transitioned into more than just an artist. Now, Rihanna can call herself a fashion designer, a make-up mogul, an actress, and much more. As she wears more hats these days, she has continually given back to the people with tons of content. When she's not teasing the eventual arrival of her ninth studio album, she's dropping lingerie thirst traps to heat up your timeline.

Sharing a couple of new pictures from an upcoming Savage X Fenty campaign, designer Amina Muaddi debuted the new shots of Rihanna looking oh-so-gorgeous on Instagram.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the first shot, she lays on her front and raises her legs, looking down and smiling in her black lingerie set. In the second, she's perched up on her knees, looking head-on into your eyes as she shows off her taut body.

Every time a new campaign comes around for her inclusive undergarment collection, you can bet top dollar that Rih will throw her name in the hat as the lead model. Once again, she shuts the whole thing down with her stunning looks.